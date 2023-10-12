Walmart to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Walmart

Closed for Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: Carts will be empty this Thanksgiving as Walmart announced it will be closed for the holiday. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you were planning on hitting Walmart for early Back Friday sales on Thanksgiving Day, you’re out of luck.

The retailer has announced that it will once again be closed for Thanksgiving.

Walmart’s president and CEO John Furner made the announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

This is the fourth year in a row that the company has locked the doors on the holiday despite it being one of the busiest shopping days of the year, USA Today reported.

Walmart closed on Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic with other popular stores following Walmart’s lead and allowing employees to spend the holiday with their family.

Target announced in 2021 that it would be closed on Thanksgiving that year and all future Thanksgiving Days.

Last year Costco, BJ’s, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Home Depot and TJX Companies had closed for Thanksgiving, USA Today reported.

Walmart is the first to announce its Thanksgiving Day plans, but Fox Business predicts that others will follow.

