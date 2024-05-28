Watch Lightning Strike On Cue Right As Metallica Kick Into Their Finale Of ‘Master Of Puppets’

My buddy Shawn is a tour manager that works for Q Prime Management, which is Metallica’s management company. In other words he’s Metallica’s tour manager. So he was there live when this happened. As Metallica was wrapping up their show in Munich, Germany, they had just kicked in to the heavy opening riff of Master Of Puppets when lightning streamed across the sky as if on cue!

I wanted to see more than this short clip of it and found what I think is the original video on YouTube. The lightning hits right at the beginning, about 12 seconds in.

Lightning also struck during the bridge:

