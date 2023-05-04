Watch: Man stops runaway stroller moments before it rolled into busy highway

Man saves baby FILE PHOTO: A man jumped into action and grabbed a wayward stroller moments before it rolled into traffic, saving a baby's life. (Serhii Bezrukyi/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

LOS ANGELES — A man was in the right place at the right time when a woman fell after a gust of wind pushed a stroller near a busy highway. The whole lifesaving incident was caught on video.

>> Read more trending news

The stroller started rolling towards a Los Angeles-area highway this week. The baby’s aunt tried to run after it but fell to her knees.

Luckily Ron Nessman noticed the stroller rolling directly to the road and jumped into action, grabbing it moments before it crossed into the street where cars normally zoom by between 50 and 55 miles an hour.

“I knew I could get it and I got it and I’m thankful for that because I really wouldn’t want to see the end result if I wasn’t there,” Nessman told KNBC.

“The wind was blowing so hard, by the time I got to it, it was at the top of that driveway,” he told KABC. “I noticed the stroller was going toward traffic. I instinctively ran toward the stroller and got it before it went into traffic.”

Nessman was only there thanks to a job interview that had just wrapped up at a nearby restaurant.

“I came from the interview, my sister said, ‘I want to get a car wash,’ and I said, ‘Look at the way I’m dressed ... tie on, slacks, let me go change,’ and she goes, ‘No one is going to see you,’” he told the Los Angeles ABC affiliate.

Nessman, who had been homeless for the past eight years, moved in with his sister three months ago. He was trying to get his life back on track after being hit with depression after the death of his girlfriend.

“I decided to get right. If you want something different in your life, you do something different and that’s where I am at today. I thank my sister for helping me out. She’s always been there for me,” Nessman told KNBC.

The baby wasn’t hurt and the aunt had injuries to her knees.

Donna Gunderson, Nessman’s sister, who was with him at the time had some words of wisdom to anyone with a stroller: don’t forget to lock the wheels.

“Just as simple as hitting the brake,” Gunderson told KNBC.



