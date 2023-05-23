WATCH: Truck crashes into security barriers near White House; Nazi flag found

Truck crashes into barrier near White House A man who drove a truck into security barriers near the White House on Monday night, has been arrested. (Oleg Albinsky/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man drove a truck into security barriers near the White House Monday night according to The New York Times.

The Secret Service said the incident, which occurred on the north side of Lafayette Square about a block from the White House, may have been intentional. A Secret Service spokesman said a Nazi flag was found in the truck.

The white U-Haul box truck hit the barrier just before 10 p.m. ET. The man driving the truck was arrested.

“There were no injuries to any Secret Service or White House personnel and the cause and manner of the crash remain under investigation,” Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service chief of communications, said in a statement Monday night.

The perimeter of the White House has been fortified in recent years after several instances where either the grounds or the White House itself were breached, the Times reported.

Last month, a toddler squeezed through the fence on the north side of the complex.




