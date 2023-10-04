Wayward moose relocated after wandering for days in a neighborhood A wayward bull moose was relocated after it was seen wandering around a neighborhood in Keene, New Hampshire Wednesday afternoon. (New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division /New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division)

KEENE, N.H. — A wayward bull moose was relocated after it was seen wandering around a neighborhood in Keene, New Hampshire, on Wednesday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

The New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division said that the moose was relocated from Keene to a habitat much more appropriate for a rutting moose.”

Rutting means that the moose becomes “more aggressive and social because it’s their mating season,” according to WFXT.

Officials said the moose had been spotted in the area for a few days, according to the news outlet. The moose had become a traffic hazard.

The New Hampshire Fish and Games Law Enforcement Division said that biologists used a dart gun to immobilize the moose. It was then loaded into a trailer and relocated to a rural area.

New Hampshire Fish and Game biologists, conservation officers, New Hampshire State Police, and Keene police responded “to ensure the safety of the public as well as the safety of the moose.”