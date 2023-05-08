‘We can never be on time:’ Lip reader says Charles complained about coronation’s late start

Their Majesties King Charles III And Queen Camilla - Coronation Day LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach built in 2012 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, flanked by over a thousand Armed Forces route liners and The Sovereign’s Escort of the Household Cavalry sets off along the Mall from Buckingham Palace on route to Westminster Abbey for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

A lip reader hired to capture conversations by the royals during King Charles III’s coronation caught some very common expressions by the newly minted king.

According to the reader, King Charles was irked prior to the ceremony, complaining that ‘We can never be on time’ as he and Queen Camilla waited in a gilded carriage waiting to enter Westminster Abbey, The Guardian reported.

He arrived a bit early and his son, Prince William, and his family arrived a bit late. William and his family followed the king and queen into the ceremony instead of going in just before him, according to the Guardian.

The king reportedly complained as he waited that “We can never be on time. Yes, I’m … This is a negative. There’s always something … This is boring.”

Soon after Charles and Camilla were in the abbey and the ceremony was under way.

According to The Daily Mail, a lip reader caught a conversation between Prince Harry and his cousin, Princess Eugenie. Harry commented on Eugenie’s pregnancy to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, saying “Wow, amazing, look at the bump!”

“I know,” Jack replied, smiling as they walked towards their seats on the third row. Eugenie’s second child with Brooksbank is due this summer.

After the ceremony as the family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Charles apparently was a little nervous about getting too close to the edge.

“I don’t want to get too close, I might give myself a fright,” Charles allegedly said.

The King then said to Camilla, “Be careful, come close.” Camilla responded, “Oh, look how wonderful this is. Remarkable.”