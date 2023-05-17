‘We need a new one’: Man accused of fatally stabbing mom on Mother’s Day

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada man is accused of fatally stabbing his mom on Mother’s Day, claiming that “we need a new one,” authorities said.

Aaron Michael Cooney, 49, of Las Vegas, was booked into the Clark County Jail on one count of open murder and one count of murder in the first degree, according to Clark County online booking records.

His mother, identified as Linda Cooney, was found by another son dead floating in a backyard pool, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

“The other son told police that Cooney allegedly said, “That’s not our mom anyways,” according to the newspaper.

“We need a new one,” Cooney allegedly said, the newspaper reported.

According to police, officers were called to a residence at about 6:25 a.m. PDT, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. In the backyard, police found a woman suffering from apparent “multiple” stab wounds, KVUU-TV reported.

Linda Cooney had been stabbed in her back, according to the television station. Police said that the woman had also been stabbed in her forearms, head, armpit, chest and legs, according to an arrest report. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Cooney’s brother said several people lived in his mother’s home, the Review-Journal reported.

When Cooney’s brother asked where their mother was on Sunday, the suspect allegedly said, “I stabbed her last night. She’s gone,” according to the arrest report.

Aaron Cooney is being held in the Clark County Jail without bail, online records show. He made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.