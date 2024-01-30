Weimaraner mix gets stuck in 1967 Chevy Nova engine after chasing cat

Dog rescue FILE PHOTO: A large dog got herself stuck in the engine of a Chevy Nova when she decided to go after a cat. (csfotoimages/Getty Images)

PHOENIX, Ariz. — We know why, but don’t exactly know how it happened, but the Arizona Humane Society came to the rescue of a rather large dog that got itself wedged in the engine of a 1967 Chevy Nova in Phoenix.

>> Read more trending news

KPNX reported that the 2-year-old Weimaraner mix was chasing a cat when she climbed into the engine compartment of the old car, but couldn’t get out.

The Arizona Humane Society responded to help free the dog, now named, what else, Nova.

Nova weighs about 49 pounds and it took about 15 minutes to free her from the car, KTVK reported.

She was taken to a vet to be checked out and had only minor injuries to her ears.

Humane Society field operations manager Ruthie Jesus told KTVK that she hadn’t seen a dog that size rescued from a car over the past 10 years.

The rescue happened on Jan. 19.

© 2024 Cox Media Group