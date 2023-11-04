‘Well... this is awkward’: Campground closed after bear tore through camper

SAPPHIRE, N.C. — On Wednesday, a bear tore through the side of a camper at Gorges State Park leading to the closer of the campground for at least two weeks.

North Carolina State Parks and Recreation shared a photo of a damaged camper on Facebook, according to WSOC.

Officials say the visitors and the bear are fine, according to the news station. The Gorges campground will be closed for the next two weeks. If you have a camping reservation between now and Nov. 16, you will receive a full refund.

However, the park will remain open for day use but park officials recommend using caution still.

“Well... this is awkward. Yesterday, we posted a black bear for Wildlife Wednesday, and lo and behold, last night, we had a not-so-little visitor at the campground at Gorges State Park . Maybe they thought the photo we used was unflattering,” North Carolina State Parks and Recreation said on Facebook.

North Carolina State Parks and Recreation suggested when at a state park to be aware of your surroundings. Don’t hike alone, keep your pets on a leash, pack out or dispose of all food and trash and do not approach a bear. One of the tips was not to use earbuds when you are in the state parks and to try to make some kind of noise occasionally.

If you encounter a bear, back up slowly and quietly in the opposite direction.

Additional BearWise tips can be found on the North Carolina Wildlife website.