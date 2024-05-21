Wendy’s is offering a limited-time $3 breakfast meal; here’s what in it

General Views of New York FILE PHOTO: Wendy's has introduced a $3 breakfast meal deal for a limited time. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/Getty Images)

Wendy’s has announced that it will be offering a $3 breakfast combination meal for a limited time.

The deal, which began Monday, will include a small portion of seasoned potatoes and a choice of either a bacon, egg and cheese English muffin or a sausage, egg and cheese English muffin, the fast-food chain said.

The company also announced a new sausage breakfast burrito at participating locations.

The promotion comes days after McDonald’s announced a limited-time $5 meal deal that will begin next month.

Consumers have become more selective about where they spend their dollars, according to economists, CNBC reported. Some restaurants, like McDonald’s, have started to see an expected consumer pullback.

Wendy’s first-quarter revenue grew a modest 1.1% to $534.8 million.

Reuters reported that roughly a quarter of those who make less than $50,000 a year said in a survey in February that they were eating less fast food and about half said they were making fewer trips to fast-casual and full-service dining establishments.

Revenue Management Solutions, a consulting firm, conducted the polling.

