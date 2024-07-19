George Kurtz George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Crowdstrike Inc., speaks during the Montgomery Summit in Santa Monica, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. The summit gathers entrepreneurs, investors, and leading executives to discuss the most important innovations in business and technology. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

An update at Crowdstrike is being blamed for a worldwide Windows outage that grounded flights and impacted global business.

The issue was caused by Crowdstrike, whose CEO George Kurtz said that it was a “defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyber attack.”

CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We… — George Kurtz (@George_Kurtz) July 19, 2024





But what is CrowdStrike?

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity firm and one of its clients is Microsoft Windows.

Its primary program is CrowdStrike Falcon, a cybersecurity platform that large companies, global banks, healthcare, energy companies and the government use.

The company, on its website, says, “CrowdStrike secures the most critical areas of risk – endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data – to keep customers ahead of today’s adversaries and stop breaches.”

It adds that Falcon “leverages real-time indicators of attack, threat intelligence on evolving adversary tradecraft and enriched telemetry from across the enterprise to deliver hyper-accurate detections, automated protection and remediation, elite threat hunting and prioritized observability of vulnerabilities – all through a single, lightweight agent.”









