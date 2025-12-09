Where to watch ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ for free

File photo. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" will stream for free on Apple+ on Dec. 13-14.

The holidays are in full swing, and that means it is time to settle back and watch “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a tradition that began 60 years ago.

While no longer on commercial television, the beloved show featuring the characters from the “Peanuts” comic strip will be available on Apple TV+. It will be available to stream for free on the weekend of Dec. 13-14. Outside of those days, viewers must purchase an Apple TV+ subscription ($12.99 per month) or take advantage of the free seven-day trial.

The app is available in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Apple acquired exclusive rights to stream all “Peanuts” animated specials in 2000.

The first animated special featuring characters from Charles M. Schulz’s comic strip premiered on Dec. 9, 1965. The 25-minute show featured Charlie Brown, who was feeling depressed about the commercialism surrounding the Christmas holiday. Despite a scrawny-looking tree, Charlie was able to find a deeper meaning about Christmas while directing the gang’s play.

Peter Robbins, who was 9 years old in 1965. voiced the Charlie Brown character; he died in 2022.

Bill Melendez, who also directed the cartoon, handled the vocal chores of Snoopy. Cathy Steinberg, the youngest child actor at the age of 6, was cast in the role of Sally Brown, while Charlie’s nemesis, Lucy Van Pelt, was played by Tracy Stratford. Christopher Shea voiced the character of Lucy’s brother, Linus Van Pelt.

The special was groundbreaking on several levels. Children were used as voice actors and the show did not feature a laugh track -- a staple of 1960s television -- and had a soundtrack scored by jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi. His music was played by the moody Schroeder, voiced by Chris Doran.

In a controversial move, the children’s Christmas special featured a long quote from the Bible. Linus recited a passage from the New Testament about the birth of Jesus, and that made executives at CBS skittish.

Scholar Stephen J. Lind said that fewer than 10% of Christmas-themed television shows had a reference to religion.

“We looked at each other and said, ‘Well, there goes our careers right down the drain,’” Mendelson said. When CBS executives previewed the scene, they said that the “Bible thing” scared them.

Schulz, a religious man who taught Sunday school, remained firm and insisted that the passage, from Luke 2: 8–14, remain in the show.

“If we don’t do it, who will?” Schulz said at the time.

The executives’ concerns were for naught. The show’s plaintive, sentimental message resonated with viewers.

More than 15 million American households tuned in for its premiere — half of all television viewers at the time.

In 1966, “A Charlie Brown Christmas” won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Children’s Program and also captured a Peabody Award.

