White Sox to give away Pope Leo XIV-themed hats The promotion will honor the pontiff, who was born in Chicago.

The Chicago White Sox will give away a limited number of mitre-shaped hats, left, to honor Chicago-born Pope Leo XIV, an unabashed fan of the team.

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox will honor one of their most famous -- and arguably, holiest -- fans when the team gives away pope-themed hats to selected fans for an Aug. 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The limited-edition black-and-green hats, shaped like the pope’s miter and containing a White Sox logo, will be available only in five designated sections of Chicago’s Rate Field, WBBM reported. Tickets must be purchased from the White Sox and not through a third party n order to receive the hats, according to The Associated Press.

Tickets are available online.

The Chicago White Sox are celebrating their most famous fan, Pope Leo XIV, by offering White Sox-themed pope hats to fans who purchase tickets for their Aug. 11 game against the Cincinnati Reds. https://t.co/ASKELCCFi0 — CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) April 8, 2026

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, the 257th pope, was elected on May 8, 2025, becoming the first pontiff from the United States and North America.

The Chicago-born pope, who grew up in the Windy City suburb of Dolton, Illinois, has made no secret about his favorite team, as he has been a South Side rooter of the Pale Hose for years.

The future pope attended the last World Series involving the White Sox. According to MLB.com, he sat in Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2 for Game 1 during the 2005 Fall Classic. The White Sox unveiled a graphic installation that paid tribute to Leo XIV near section 140 shortly after the pope’s election last May.

The pope’s favorite team won that night, defeating the Houston Astros 5-3 en route to a four-game sweep and the first World Series title for the White Sox since 1917.

Since becoming pope, Leo XIV has managed to fit in his fandom around his religious duties.

He wore a White Sox cap at the Vatican last summer and in July sent former Sox first baseman Paul Konerko -- who wore No. 14 during his 16 seasons with the White Sox -- an autographed No. 14 jersey, WBBM reported.

When a fan at the Vatican yelled “Go Cubs” to him, Leo responded by shouting “they lost.” Last month in Rome, the pope gave a thumbs-up to a fan who yelled “God bless the White Sox!”

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