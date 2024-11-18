Windsor Castle grounds hit by burglars, steal pickup and quad

The royal family is not immune to being the victim of crime. Law enforcement officials in England said that someone burglarized property on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The incident, according to the Thames Valley Police, happened just before midnight on Oct. 13, The New York Times reported.

The alleged burglars climbed over a fence at Saw Farm on the Crown Estate, got into a farm building and took a black Isuzu pickup and a red quad, The Sun first reported. The portion of the property is Shaw Farm. The truck was then used to crash through a farm gate to leave the property.

Prince William and his family live on the Windsor Castle estate in Adelaide Cottage and were believed to be home at the time of the theft. The barn where the truck and bike were kept was about a five-minute drive from their home. The family frequently used the gate to leave the property as it was the closest to their cottage.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla were not at the estate. The king was in Scotland at the time of the burglary and had returned the following day, CNN reported.

The Windsor estate is 16,000 acres and has several residences, so it is believed that William, Catherine, and their three children were in no danger. The family also has their own security team.

This isn’t the first time someone has broken into the estate. On Christmas Day 2021, a man was dressed fully in black, wearing a metal face mask and armed with a crossbow. He told police, “I am here to kill the queen.” The queen was at the residence but was not hurt, CNN reported

The man, convicted of treason, was sentenced to nine years in prison, The New York Times reported.

No arrests have been made in the recent break-in, The Sun reported.





