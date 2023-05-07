Wisconsin officer shot, killed in line of duty responding to suspected drunk driver

Wisconsin officer shot, killed in line of duty responding to suspected drunk driver A sheriff’s deputy in St. Croix County, Wisconsin was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

GLENWOOD, Wis. — A sheriff’s deputy in St. Croix County, Wisconsin was killed in the line of duty Saturday evening.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice in a news release said that at about 6:15 p.m., a St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was called out for a report of a possible drunk driver in a ditch in Glenwood. Once the deputy arrived in the area, the deputy reported shots fired. The deputy was struck and taken to the hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the area and they were later found dead from a gunshot wound in a wooded area nearby, WISN reported.

The news outlet said the name of the officer has not yet been released. No other additional details were released, The Associated Press reported.

This is the third on-duty deadly shooting of law enforcement in the area in a month, officials said according to the Star Tribune. Two officers, Emily Breidenbach, 32, and Hunter Scheel, 23, were killed during a traffic stop.

