Wolfgang Van Halen And Dave Grohl Played An Awesome Prank On The Rockville Crowd Saturday Night

The Foo Fighters were the headliners at Saturday night’s Welcome To Rockville. And while they were on stage during a pretty good rain storm, Dave Grohl complained that he never gets to play a guitar solo. So he told the crowd he was going to do just that and went into a classic Eddie Van Halen lick. Watch the rest below:

Pulled a prank on the @RockvilleFest crowd with Dave and the Foos last night. Good times. Stoked to rock some shows with them this summer! 🙌



📸: @pb93 pic.twitter.com/5RxN7s3zm4 — Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) May 12, 2024

