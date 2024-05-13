Wolfgang Van Halen And Dave Grohl Played An Awesome Prank On The Rockville Crowd Saturday Night

The Foo Fighters returned to Charlotte on Thursday for the first time in more than a decade to rock a sold-out crowd at PNC Music Pavilion.

The Foo Fighters were the headliners at Saturday night’s Welcome To Rockville. And while they were on stage during a pretty good rain storm, Dave Grohl complained that he never gets to play a guitar solo. So he told the crowd he was going to do just that and went into a classic Eddie Van Halen lick. Watch the rest below:

