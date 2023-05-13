Woman, 33 weeks pregnant, catches 2-year-old boy who fell from second-story window

Pregnant mom: File photo. A pregnant woman caught a child who fell from a second-story window. At 33 weeks pregnant, she suffered only minor bruises. (Adene Sanchez/iStock)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa woman who is 33 weeks pregnant caught a 2-year-old boy who fell from the second-story window of a townhouse on Monday.

>> Read more trending news

Kyrie Jones, 35, of Des Moines, was walking Prince, her Pomeranian puppy, when she noticed a PlayStation and a window screen on the ground next door to her home. When she looked up, she saw the toddler, The Washington Post reported.

“I noticed the little boy was bending over the edge of the window, and he was throwing things out the window,” Jones told KCCI-TV.

Jones said she started knocking and ringing the doorbell to alert the child’s mother but did not get a response. She then called the police and went back to the window, according to the television station.

'I stood right underneath him': Pregnant woman describes catching toddler who fell from window https://t.co/ycYwKh3Lit — KCCI News (@KCCINews) May 9, 2023

“When I came back out, the baby was holding on the ledge hanging,” Jones told KCCI. “So, I stood right underneath him just in case.”

That was fortunate, because the boy was unable to hold on and fell toward the driveway. Jones said she caught him just before he hit the ground.

“He kind of hit my belly a little bit. I think the adrenaline kicked in, and I didn’t feel anything,” Jones told the television station.

Jones said she caught the boy in “an almost squat position” and his feet barely touched the ground, the Post reported.

“He was OK,” she told the newspaper, choking up.

So was Jones, who only had a few bruises on her thighs.

Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson for the Des Moines Police Department, told the Post in an email that the boy’s mother had left him unsupervised for a “short period” while she was elsewhere in the townhouse. The mother has not been charged with any crimes, although the case has been referred to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services, Parizek wrote.

“I am just glad I was there at the right time,” Jones told KCCI. “As long as the baby is safe, I am good.”