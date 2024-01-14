Woman accused of fatally stabbing mother while broadcasting on Facebook Live

Accused: A California woman is in jail after she was accused of fatally stabbing her mother. (Allan Swart/iStock)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — A California woman is accused of fatally stabbing her mother while broadcasting on Facebook Live, authorities said.

According to a news release from the San Rafael Police Department, Tonantzyn Oris Beltran, 28, of San Rafael, was arrested on Jan. 8. She was charged with murder, according to Marin County online booking records.

Police officers said they found Beltran on the balcony at her Terra Linda apartment complex holding a knife, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Police said that Beltran was standing next to a 55-year-old woman, later identified as her mother, who had been stabbed numerous times, according to the newspaper.

The woman was identified by the Marin County Coroner’s Office as Olivia Lucia Beltran Pacheco, the Chronicle reported.

“Beltran was not readily responsive to officers’ commands and directions,” police said in their news release.

Police were called to the apartment at about 5 p.m. PST by witnesses and by people who allegedly had watched Beltran’s video on Facebook Live, the Chronicle reported. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, removed the video after working with detectives with the San Rafael Police Department.

Pacheco was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the newspaper.

The Marin Independent Journal reported that Pacheco was a community activist who assisted immigrants in San Rafael’s Canal neighborhood. She worked as an outreach coordinator and bilingual associate director at the Canal Welcome Center, according to the newspaper.

Beltran’s arraignment had been set for Thursday in Marin County Superior Court, the Independent Journal reported on Friday. It was moved to Feb. 2 after Beltran’s public defender asked the judge for more time, according to the newspaper.

Beltran remains in jail without bail, online records show.

“I just want to acknowledge that this is a tragic situation and I want to really acknowledge the impact that Olivia Beltran had on this community,” Arian told reporters.

