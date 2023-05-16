Woman accused of stealing more than $64K from former employers

Accused: Anne Welker is accused of stealing more than $64,000 from two former employees. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa woman is accused of stealing more than $64,000 from two of her former employers by forging checks and using company credit cards, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Angel Marie Welker, 44, of Menlo, was arrested Sunday and charged with six counts of forgery, three counts of theft, one count of money laundering and one count of unauthorized use of a credit card, according to Polk County online booking records.

Authorities said that Welker forged checks and used the credit cards from Infomax Offices Systems in Des Moines to buy more than $10,000 in gift cards and other unauthorized purchases, KCCI-TV reported. According to court documents, last year between May 6 and Aug. 17, Welker forged 24 checks and deposited the money into her personal bank account, WHO-TV reported.

Police said that Welker allegedly took more than $54,000 from Infomax Offices Systems, according to the television station. Officials with the business first noticed a discrepancy when Welker allegedly used a company credit card “inappropriately” while on a business trip, Sgt. Paul Parizek, a spokesperson with the Des Moines Police Department, told WHO.

Iowa woman allegedly stole thousands from 2 Des Moines companies https://t.co/bwNOkRhBIk — KCCI News (@KCCINews) May 15, 2023

Authorities said that Welker also allegedly forged more than $10,000 in checks while working at Vision Park Eye Care in Urbandale, located northwest of Des Moines, KCCI reported.

According to criminal complaints filed by the Urbandale Police Department, Welker allegedly admitted to forging and cashing five checks while working for Vision Park Family Eyecare, WHO reported. Court documents state that the first forged check was written on April 30, 2022.

Police said Welker took $10,293.52 from the business, according to the television station.

Welker had a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 25, KCCI reported.