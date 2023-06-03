Woman dies after exiting moving vehicle, police say

Woman dies: (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LAREDO, Texas — A woman died on a south Texas highway early Saturday after apparently attempting to exit from a moving vehicle, authorities said.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the incident occurred in central Laredo at about 3 a.m. CDT., the Laredo Morning Times reported.

Police arriving at the scene said they discovered a woman seriously hurt with injuries that “seemed to suggest” that she had exited the vehicle, according to the newspaper.

The woman was taken to an area hospital but later died from her injuries, KGNS-TV reported.

Police said the woman, whose identity has not been released, was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was detained at the scene, which was being treated as an ongoing death investigation, according to the Morning Times.

The driver’s identity is also being withheld, police said.

