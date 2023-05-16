Woman driving daughter to pick up prom dress killed in crossfire between 2 cars

Woman killed: A Dallas woman was caught in a crossfire when people in two cars began shooting at one another on Saturday. (Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS — A Texas woman driving her daughter to pick up her prom desk was fatally shot when she was caught in a crossfire between two vehicles on a Dallas highway, authorities said.

Ana Moreno, 39, was one of four people shot during the Saturday afternoon shooting, WFAA-TV reported. According to a news release from the Dallas Police Department, Moreno died when a bullet entered her vehicle at about 4:05 p.m. CDT.

“Two vehicles were shooting at one another while driving eastbound (on) Bruton Road,” the release stated. “As a result, a bullet entered Moreno’s vehicle and hit her, causing her death.”

Police added that three males were in critical condition.

VIDEO: Ana Moreno’s 18-year-old daughter was riding in her vehicle with her when she was shot-and-killed, Saturday. She was preparing for prom. Her mother, an innocent bystander, was killed as people in two cars shot at each other, according to @DallasPD. More on @FOX4 News at 9. https://t.co/mfQiJsUnzz pic.twitter.com/FfwOEzzXF1 — David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 14, 2023

Moreno’s daughter, Amy Rodriguez, was scheduled to go to her high school prom on Saturday night, KXAS-TV reported.

“She was like, ‘Oh we finally get to see her get ready’ and she didn’t even get to see it happen,” Michelle Rodriguez, the youngest of Moreno’s three children, told the television station. “All she heard was gunshots and she said my mom made a signal like she couldn’t breathe, and then she leaned on Amy’s shoulder and that’s when they crashed.

“That’s when Amy said she called the ambulance.”

“I didn’t care about prom. I didn’t care about anything. I just wanted her to be OK,” Amy Rodriguez told KFDW-TV. “Just really loud gunshots and really close, really close to us.”

Jacob Faz was driving in the area when Amy Rodriguez flagged her down.

“She looked panicked. She was trying to get somebody to help her mom. She was scared,” Faz told the television station.

Faz said he tried to help but there was nothing he could do.

“She wasn’t breathing,” Faz told KDFW. “I checked for a pulse.”

As of Monday afternoon, Dallas police had not made an arrest, KXAS reported. It was unclear what led to the gun battle, according to the television station.

A neighbor, Linda Terrell, told KTVT that Moreno was the first person to welcome her family into their Dallas neighborhood.

“She was very friendly hollering across the fence,” Terrell told the television station.

Now, Terrell said she was concerned that no place was safe.

“Just stop shooting people,” Terrell told KTVT. “It’s just sad the way people have gotten in the world and I don’t really want to go nowhere.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Moreno’s funeral expenses.