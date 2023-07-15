Woman missing after reporting child on side of road A woman who called 911 to report seeing a child on a side of a road in Hoover, Alabama, has been reported missing. (Hoover Police Department/Hoover Police Department)

HOOVER, Ala. — A woman who called 911 to report seeing a child on a side of a road in Hoover, Alabama, has been reported missing.

On Facebook, Hoover Police Department said Thursday night before 10 p.m., the 911 call center received a call from a 25-year-old woman on Interstate 459 South by mile marker 11. The woman was reporting that she saw a child walking on the side of the interstate.

After the woman called 911, she checked on the child and then called a family member to tell them the same details. AL.com reported. The family member she was speaking with lost contact with her but said that the phone line remained open.

Officers went over to the area where her call located the woman’s car and found some items that belonged to her, according to police. She was nowhere to be found nor was the child.

Police say they have not received any additional calls about a child in the area. The woman has been identified by police as Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell.

Russell was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes, according to police.

In a news conference Friday, according to AL.com, officials say they are not committing to “any one theory” in her disappearance. Lt. Daniel Lowe said they are “investigating every possibility.”

A witness reported possibly seeing a gray vehicle and a man outside of Russell’s car but no additional information has been released, Lowe said, according to The Associated Press.