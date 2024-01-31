Woman rescued after falling into dumpster when throwing out trash, gets stuck in garbage truck

File: Garbage truck Woman rescued after falling into dumpster when throwing out trash, gets stuck in trash truck (kozmoat98/Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A woman was hospitalized after she was thrown from a dumpster into a trash truck earlier this week in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Fire Department said a woman was stuck in the back of a garbage truck on Monday afternoon after it picked up a dumpster. Fire crews said that the truck compacted the trash about four times.

Officials believe that the woman was thrown from the dumpster on Beech Hill Drive into the garbage truck, WFXT reported.

The garbage truck driver discovered that the woman was in the truck through a camera, according to the news outlet. The driver called 911.

“All you heard was screaming,” said neighbor Amanda Czzowitz, according to WFXT. “She was in agony.”

Fire crews said that it was difficult to gain access to the victim. They had to go through the top of the garbage truck to do so.

The woman has not been identified. She was transported to the hospital in serious condition, WFXT reported. She reportedly told authorities that she fell into the dumpster while she was throwing out some trash.

It is unclear how long she was inside the dumpster prior to being thrown into the truck, according to WFXT.

