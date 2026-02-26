Woman sues ‘Back to the Future’ actor Crispin Glover, accusing him of battery, fraud

TORONTO, ONTARIO - SEPTEMBER 07: Crispin Glover attends the premiere of "Mr. K" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox on September 07, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

A woman is suing “Back to the Future” actor Crispin Glover, accusing him of battery and fraud.

The woman, whose name was not released, but who is said to be a “model originally from the United Kingdom who lives with autism spectrum disorder and related mood disorders,” claimed Glover lured her by promising her a job as his assistant and a home in one of his houses, Entertainment Weekly reported after reviewing the complaint.

The pair allegedly met through social media in 2015 and they finally met in person in 2023, TMZ reported.

He promised her a job in 2024, she claimed and when she came to Los Angeles that year, he expected her to work for free while being a live-in girlfriend.

She said that she sold all of her belongings to move and when she arrived was “essentially at Mr. Glover’s whims,” Fox News reported.

She claims that he tracked her, assaulted her and made her “serve him as a live-in girlfriend” and for sex, according to EW.

TMZ reported that she said in the lawsuit that he kicked her out of the home and that she is homeless. When she tried to get into the house after going to a mosque, despite alleged threats from Glover that she would be locked out of the home if she went.

She said he prevented her from retrieving her property and cats, and that he attacked her. He then allegedly called the police, saying that she was an intruder. Police confirmed to TMZ that they had been called to his home on March 2, 2025, but no arrests were made.

Glover also filed a restraining order against her.

The woman is asking for a jury trial and is asking for general, special, punitive and exemplary damages, plus costs relating to the lawsuit.

Glover’s representative told TMZ and Entertainment Weekly, “Mr. Glover denies these baseless allegations in the strongest possible terms.”

They went on to say, “The reality is that on March 2, 2024, Mr. Glover was the victim of an unprovoked felony assault by Jane Doe at his Los Angeles residence. Mr. Glover called LAPD, which came to the scene, investigated, and arrested Jane Doe. These facts are documented by law enforcement records and by the restraining order filed by Mr. Glover against Jane Doe at that time.”

The rep said he will defend himself against what he called “a meritless fabrication.”

