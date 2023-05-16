Woman tries to break world record for nonstop cooking, creates more than 100 meals over 100 hours

Record breaker? FILE PHOTO: A chef in Nigeria is trying to break a world record and also highlight Nigerian cuisine. (los_angela/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A chef is trying to break a world record. But she’s not doing it just to hang a certificate on her wall. Instead, she’s doing it to shine a light on Nigerian food.

>> Read more trending news

Hilda Effiong Bassey, known online as Hilda Baci, cooked nonstop for 100 hours, creating more than 55 recipes and more than 100 meals, trying to highlight the best Nigerian cuisine, CNN reported.

“Nigerian cuisine is the best out there,” Bassey said. “The more recipes are propagated, the more people will be willing to try it. Nigerian food is such comfort food.”

Bassey started last Thursday and wrapped up the feat on Monday night, Reuters reported.

She didn’t sleep, but stayed awake dancing and waving to fans who traveled to Lagos to see her. She even had some politicians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and celebrities watch her cook dishes such as jollof rice to pasta and akara, according to Reuters.

Bassey said it was a challenge and that she almost threw in the kitchen towel the first day, but after breaking the previous record — set in 2019 at 87 hours and 45 minutes — she decided to stick with it and hit the 100-hour benchmark.

“The first day was the most difficult. I was ready to give up 6 hours in. I feel like a miracle happened and somehow I got to this. The support has been incredible,” she told CNN.

Guinness World Records still has to confirm that Bassey met all of the criteria needed to break the record to make it official, Reuters reported.