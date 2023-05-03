Woman who was once homeless wins $5M in California lottery scratch-off game

Lots of cash: A California woman won $5 million in a scratch-off game. Six years ago she was homeless. (David Commins/iStock)

PITTSBURG, Calif. — It pays to get the oil changed on your vehicle.

>> Read more trending news

A California woman who was homeless in 2017 bought a scratch-off ticket while having her car serviced, and it more than paid for the oil change. Lucia Forseth, of Pittsburg, won $5 million in a Scratchers game, lottery officials said in a news release.

Forseth bought the ticket while getting the oil change at a Walmart Supercenter in Pittsburg, located northeast of Oakland, according to KTVU.

A formerly homeless woman just won $5 million playing the California Lottery in Pittsburg. https://t.co/WBmY5UfeSf — KTVU (@KTVU) May 3, 2023

“Six years ago, I was homeless. This year I am getting married, getting my associate degree, and won $5 million,” Forseth said in a statement. “You never think you have a chance to win it. It is just random. Being homeless just six years ago, I never thought it would happen to someone like me.”

Forseth said she scratched off the ticket while waiting for her vehicle and did a double-take when she saw the winning entry.

“I only bought one ticket,” Forseth said in a statement. “I closed my eyes and picked that one, and it won! I first thought I’d won a free ticket, but I checked, and it said I won $5 million!”