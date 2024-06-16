WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Morton announces death of eldest son

Pro wrestling star Ricky Morton went on social media Thursday to announce the death of his eldest son. Jonathan Morton died June 6 in Middle Tennessee at the age of 41.

According to his obituary, Jonathan Morton died at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford in his hometown of Murfreesboro. No cause of death was given.

Ricky Morton, 67, who was one-half of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (with Robert Gibson) inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017, apologized on social media for being “a little distant.”

“Please understand it was never out of lack of love, but rather the immense pride and admiration I felt for him. Sometimes, words fall short to express the depth of a father’s love,” Morton wrote in a Facebook post. “A father should never have to go through the experience of losing a child. It is an unimaginable pain that goes against the natural order of life.

“I have experienced something no father should ever have to experience. I lost a huge part of me. It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my oldest son, Jonathan Morton.”

Been a little distant…



With heavy hearts, I announce the passing of our beloved oldest son, Johnathan Morton.

He brought so much joy and love to our lives and will be deeply missed.



Rest in peace my dear son, Johnathan. ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/gNiffnEsNq — Ricky Morton (@RealRickyMorton) June 14, 2024

According to his obituary, Jonathan Morton was born Oct. 5, 1982, in San Antonio.

“He was a country boy at heart. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and shared the love of those things with his son (Hayden) as well,” the obituary read. “Jonathan honestly had one of the most prominent personalities anyone could have and would light up the room as soon as he entered it.”

Ricky Morton, sporting a mullet during his wrestling prime, teamed with Gibson to become one of the most prolific tag-team combinations during the 1980s.

In his social media post, the elder Morton was “a beacon of talent and love.”

“Jonathan was a huge family man, always putting loved ones first, and he was the light of my life,” Morton wrote. “Along with all my children.

“Rest in peace, my beloved son. Your legacy will live on in our hearts forever.”

According to his obituary, Jonathan Morton is survived by his survived by his wife, Dawn Drummonds; and his son, Hayden Morton.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday at the Church of God in Murfreesboro.

© 2024 Cox Media Group