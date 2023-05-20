YouTube star Hank Green announces cancer diagnosis

Hank Green: The popular YouTube host said he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphona. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Hank Green, a YouTube host and novelist, announced on Friday that he has been diagnosed with a form of cancer.

Green, 43, announced in a video on his YouTube channel, Vlogbrothers, that he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, The New York Times reported.

“Good news and bad news. One, it’s cancer,” Green said in his video. “Good news, it’s something called Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” he added. “It’s one of the most treatable cancers. It responds very well to treatment.”

He gave me super treatable, early stage Hodgkin’s lymphoma because he knows I’m a lil baby. — Hank Green (@hankgreen) May 19, 2023

Green began the Vlogbrothers channel on YouTube in 2007 with his older brother, John Green, an author who wrote “The Fault in Our Stars” and “Looking for Alaska,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hank Green, who has more than 7.5 million viewers on his YouTube channel, also is an author. His debut novel in 2018, “An Absolutely Remarkable Thing,” was a best-seller inspired by his internet fame, chronicling the anxiety and awkwardness that kind of online notoriety can bring, the Times reported.

According to CNN, Hank Green said he was not sure how his diagnosis would affect his work.

“What am I gonna make? I don’t know,” he told his viewers. “I know that I’m gonna feel like garbage (after chemotherapy).

“It’s gonna be really unpleasant.”

Because of his condition, Green will not be attending VidCon Anaheim 2023, which is scheduled for June 21-24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

VidCon confirmed on its Instagram account that Green will skip the event.

Hank Green, the novelist and longtime host of quirky YouTube educational videos, announced on Friday that he was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a form of cancer. https://t.co/X3iCiW4m44 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 20, 2023

“To our Co-Founder, go-to science guy and only person on the internet who seems to understand where all the candle wax goes: We’re sending all the love from the VidCon community & beyond,” VidCon wrote.

The Green brothers have more than 10 YouTube channels and more than 20 million subscribers, according to the Times.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Hodgkin’s lymphoma, formerly called Hodgkin’s disease, affects the lymphatic system. White blood cells called lymphocytes grow out of control, causing swollen lymph nodes and growths throughout the body, the Mayo Clinic said.

“Advances in diagnosis and treatment of Hodgkin’s lymphoma have helped give people with this disease the chance for a full recovery,” the Mayo Clinic said on its website. “The prognosis continues to improve for people with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.”

