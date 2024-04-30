Tribeca announces Storytellers Series talk with Michael Stipe

Courtesy of Tribeca Festival

By Josh Johnson
New York City's Tribeca Festival has announced a talk with R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, which will be part of their 2024 Storytellers Series.
Stipe is set to appear at the SVA Theatre on June 12. As for what he’ll be talking about, you'll have to attend to find out, but he has been working on his debut solo album.
The Tribeca event is set to take place one day before Stipe and his R.E.M. bandmates — Mike Mills, Peter Buck and Bill Berry — will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13 during a ceremony that will also take place in New York City.

For more info, visit TribecaFilm.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

