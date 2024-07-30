Trio of classic Pat Benatar albums to be reissued on vinyl

Three of Pat Benatar’s classic albums are set to be reissued on vinyl this fall.

The three records - 1979's In The Heat of the Night, 1980's Crimes of Passion and 1981's Precious Time - will be available starting Sept. 13 in limited edition configurations.

In The Heat of the Night, with the classic tunes "Heartbreaker" and "I Need a Lover," will be released on both black and tangerine vinyl. Crimes of Passion, featuring the smash "Hit Me With Your Best Shot" and "Treat Me Right," will be released on black and opaque magenta vinyl. Precious Times, with "Fire and Ice" and "Promises in the Dark," will be out in black and opaque fruit punch vinyl.

“We know how much you’ve wanted reissues of the early records on vinyl,” Benatar and her husband and musical partner Neil Giraldo share. “Finally, here they are! Happy listening, enjoy!”

All three albums are available for preorder now.

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo are currently on tour and will play Denver on Tuesday, July 30. A complete list of dates can be found at benatargiraldo.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.