Triumph to celebrate 50th anniversary with first tour in 30 years

By Jill Lances
Canadian hard rockers Triumph, best known for such songs as "Magic Power," "Fight the Good Fight" and "Lay it on the Line," are headed out on the road for the first time in 30 years to celebrate their 50th anniversary.
The band has announced dates for the Triumph 50th Anniversary Tour, featuring special guest April Wine, kicking off in their native Canada on April 22. It hits the U.S. May 13 in Rosemont, Illinois. U.S. dates wrap June 6 in Boston.
"Our fans have always been the heart of Triumph. Their energy, their belief, and the way they embraced the positivity in our music have carried us for fifty years," the band said in a statement. "We’ve always said these songs were meant to bring people together — and that’s exactly why we’re coming back now."
They add, "We knew there was still a chapter left to write. This tour is our chance to do it, together with the people who made the Triumph journey possible."
Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

A complete list of dates can be found at TriumphMusic.com.

