Tune in to Billy Joel's 100th Madison Square Garden residency concert special

If, after 10 years, you still have never gotten the chance to see Billy Joel play his Madison Square Garden concert residency, you can do so for free on Sunday, April 14, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden was filmed March 28 as Billy did his 100th consecutive residency performance since he launched it back in January 2014. In addition to playing iconic hits like "You May Be Right," "New York State of Mind," "We Didn't Start the Fire," "Uptown Girl" and "My Life," Billy welcomed his pal Sting to the stage. Together, they sang The Police hit "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic" and Billy's "Big Man on Mulberry Street." Also on the set list was Billy's new hit, "Turn the Lights Back On."

Billy and Sting will play several concerts together this year, including on Saturday, April 13, in San Diego.

In addition to Sting, you'll see another special guest — Billy's fellow Long Island celebrity Jerry Seinfeld — take the stage to help raise a banner to the rafters of MSG commemorating Billy's achievement.

Surprisingly, this is the first concert in Billy's 50-year career to air on a broadcast network. You'll also be able to stream it live and watch it on demand on Paramount+.

Billy has sold out more shows at the Garden than any other artist. In fact, every show he's done at the legendary venue has sold out, dating all the way back to his first one in December 1978. On May 9, he'll celebrate his 75th birthday onstage there, and he'll wrap up his residency in July with what will be his 150th career show at the venue.

