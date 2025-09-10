Twisted Sister to reunite for 50th anniversary

Dee Snider of Twisted Sister is inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame at the 6th Annual Metal Hall Of Fame Charity Gala at The Canyon on January 26, 2023 in Agoura Hills, California. (Photo by Elyse Jankowski/Getty Images)

The members of Twisted Sister are reuniting to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

The "We’re Not Gonna Take It" rockers — Dee Snider, Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda — have announced they're hitting the road in 2026 in celebration of their milestone, although details about the tour have yet to be announced.

"If you're lucky enough to be in a band that people still want to see after fifty years, how can you not answer the call?" Snider says. “In 2026, Twisted F***** Sister will hit stages around the world because WE STILL WANNA ROCK!!"

"We are proud to celebrate a milestone that once felt unthinkable: a 50-year anniversary!!" French says. "We have created a music and performance legacy that has and will continue to inspire millions of fans around the world. Twisted Forever, Forever Twisted!"

Finally, Ojeda notes, "Fifty years on, and Twisted Sister is still the soundtrack for every rebel with a reason and a reason to turn it up."

The 2026 tour will feature former Twisted Sister drummer Joe "Seven" Franco, who last recorded and performed with the band in 1987. Russell Pzütto, who has previously performed with the band, will play bass.

This will mark the first Twisted Sister tour since 2016. For that tour the band was joined by drummer Mike Portnoy, filling the spot left vacant by the death of drummer A.J. Pero in 2015. The band last reunited in 2023 for induction into the Metal Hall of Fame, although Ojeda missed the performance after getting COVID-19.

