Two Beatles documentaries to premiere at the Venice Film Festival

By Jill Lances
The lineup for the upcoming Venice Film Festival was just announced, and it includes two Beatles-related documentaries.

One to One: John and Yoko, directed by Kevin Macdonald and Sam Rice-Edwards, focuses on the relationship between John Lennon and Yoko Ono

A previous announcement about the film describes it as "a moving look at the couple's life upon their entry into a transformative 1970's New York, exploring their musical, personal, artistic, social, and political world." It centers around the pair's 1972 One to One Concerts, which were Lennon's only full-length performances after The Beatles' 1970 breakup. They featured Yoko, The Plastic Ono Band, Elephant's Memory and special guests.

The other is Things We Said Today, from Andrei Ujica. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film focuses on The Beatles' first North American tour, which happened in 1964.

The Venice Film Festival will take place Aug. 28 to Sept. 7.

