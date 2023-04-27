U2 adds five more U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere shows

courtesy of Live Nation

By Jill Lances

U2 is once again extending their time in Las Vegas. The band just announced five new dates for U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere.

The additional shows, at the new venue the Sphere at The Venetian, take place October 27 and 28, and November 1, 3 and 4, bringing the residency total now up to 17 shows.

U2: UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere kicks off September 29. Tickets for the new dates are already on sale, with fans who received Ticketmaster Verified Fan codes getting their first crack at them. Should there be any tickets left, a general sale will happen Friday, April 28, at 10 a.m. local time.

