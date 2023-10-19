U2 announce 2024 'U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' dates

U2 has decided to stick around Las Vegas a little while longer.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers are extending their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere residency at The Venetian Resort into 2024, adding 11 new dates. Starting Friday, January 26, the new run includes two shows during Super Bowl weekend — Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10 — and comes to a close Sunday, February 18.

As with the original dates, U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr. will be sitting out the shows as Bram van den Berg fills in behind the drumkit.

There will be a U2 fan club presale kicking off Thursday, October 19, at 10 a.m. PT, with the general onsale happening Wednesday, October 25, at 11 a.m. PT.

U2 opened U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere Friday, September 29, to rave reviews. The band played their entire 1991 album, Achtung Baby, along with classics like "Where the Streets Have No Name," "With or Without You," "Elevation" and "Beautiful Day."

U2's next Sphere show is happening Friday, October 20. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

