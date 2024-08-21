U2 to debut immersive concert film of their Las Vegas residency at the Sphere in September

After teasing fans on social media, U2 has now confirmed that a movie of their Sphere residency is coming, but you’ll have to go to Sin City to see it.

The band and Sphere Entertainment just announced that V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas will open at the Sphere on Sept. 5. It gives fans a glimpse at the band's residency, U2: UV Achtung Baby, which opened in September 2023.

The film, directed by U2 guitarist The Edge and his wife, Morleigh Steinberg, was shot using the ultra-high-resolution camera system developed by Sphere Entertainment. The screenings will use Sphere Immersive Sound, with the audience watching from haptic seats, which, according to a press release, “use vibrations so guests can ‘feel’ the experience.”

"The goal was to give the immersive movie goers as close to the live U2:UV concert experience as possible — and then some," says The Edge. "I've never seen a U2 show. I'm so relieved I caught a great one."

Steinberg adds, “We knew all the tremendous capabilities of the technology, but we didn’t know what to expect from the process of making this film. The end result is a cinematic experience that transports viewers into the energy and beauty of the live show."

Tickets to V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas go on sale to U2.com subscribers Thursday. The general ticket sale starts Friday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets start at $100.

