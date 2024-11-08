U2 extends concert film engagement at Sphere Las Vegas into February

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas, which has been running at Sphere since Sept. 5, has been extended to the end of February 2025. The final date is now Feb. 27; you can choose either a 7 p.m. or a 9:30 p.m. screening, depending on the day. Visit Ticketmaster for all the information.
The Eagles are currently headlining a residency at Sphere that will run through March. There are rumors that an adaptation of The Wizard of Oz is being developed to play at the venue later next year.
