U2 guitarist The Edge becomes an Irish citizen

He may be the guitarist in one of Ireland's biggest rock groups, but believe it or not, U2's The Edge just became an Irish citizen.

The Irish Times reports that the 63-year-old rocker, who was born to Welsh parents in Essex, England, officially became an Irish citizen during a ceremony Monday in County Kerry, Ireland.

"I have always felt Irish, Ireland will always be home to me and I’m so grateful for that," he said. He noted that his application for citizenship was "long overdue."

"I'm a little tardy with the paper work. I’ve been living in Ireland now since I was one. But the time is right," The Edge told reporters. "It couldn’t come at a better moment for me, so I am just so happy to be at this point to be in even deeper connection with my homeland."

He added, "Honestly, there were many moments in the past when I could have done it with just the form to be filled out but I’m happy it’s now. It feels more significant." He said it’s "more meaningful" at this moment because of "what is going on in the world right now, what Ireland stands for – it’s very powerful."

