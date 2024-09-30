U2, John Mellencamp & more pay tribute to Kris Kristofferson

Artists like U2, John Mellencamp, Sammy Hagar and more have taken to social media to pay tribute to actor/singer/songwriter Kris Kristofferson, who passed away Sept. 28 at the age of 88.

U2 shared a picture of frontman Bono and Kristofferson, along with a clip of Bono singing an a cappella version of the Kristofferson-penned tune "Help Me Make It Through The Night." They captioned the clip, "Kris, may you rest in the peace you offered so many."

Mellencamp also shared a photo of him and Kristofferson, writing, "Thank you for the time you gave us and the beautiful music you made. Your name is written in the stars."

And Sammy posted a picture of himself and Kristofferson on a boat showing off their catch of the day, captioning it, "heynow old friend. I hope the fishin's good where you're going. we're all gonna miss you. RIP."

Other stars paying tribute to Kristofferson on social media include Metallica, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow and Russell Crowe.

Kristofferson's death was announced Sunday with a post on his official Facebook account, revealing he "passed away peacefully," although a cause of death was not revealed. Some of Kristofferson's most famous songs include "Me and Bobby McGee," "Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down" and "Help Me Make It Through the Night."

