U2 joins Shane MacGowan tribute album

U2 has been added to the track list for the upcoming tribute album to late Pogues frontman and fellow Irish artist Shane MacGowan.

Bono and company have put their spin on the Pogues song "Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah Yeah" for the compilation, due out Nov. 13.

The album, titled 20th Century Paddy - The Songs of Shane MacGowan, also includes Bruce Springsteen's previously released cover of "A Rainy Night in Soho." Other contributing artists include Hozier, who sings the holiday classic "Fairytale of New York" alongside Oscar-winning actress Jessie Buckley, Dropkick Murphys, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Tom Waits and The Pogues themselves.

You can check out the full track list via MacGowan's Instagram.

MacGowan died in 2023 at age 65.

The Pogues reunited in 2024 and launched a U.S. tour in 2025 featuring original members Spider Stacy, Jem Finer and James Fearnley alongside guest vocalists and musicians.

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