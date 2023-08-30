U2 to launch Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience in connection with upcoming Las Vegas residency

U2 is getting ready to launch their Las Vegas residency, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere, and now they're giving fans who will be coming to the show something else to look forward to.

The band just announced a new immersive pop-up, Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience, opening September 28 at the Venetian Resort, the only hotel with direct access to the residency's venue, The Sphere. It will be a two-floor exhibit featuring more than 12,000 square feet of interactive experiences, all developed with the input of the band's creative director, Gavin Friday.

The exhibit will take fans behind the scenes of the album Achtung Baby, which inspired Zoo Station. There will also be a Zoo TV Cinema curated by The Edge, with five film screenings daily of rare U2 concert footage, as well as original content. Plus, fans can enjoy an Anton Corbijn Gallery, featuring photos from his five decades working with the band; a U2 pop-up shop, featuring limited-edition merch; an Ultra Violet lounge, with more chances to enjoy music and shopping; and a Fly Bar, where fans can relax and enjoy a cocktail.

Admission to Zoo Station is free and open to the public, although tickets will be needed for the Zoo Cinema. A schedule and ticket information will be available soon. The exhibit will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere at The Venetian will kick off September 29, with the band playing 25 shows that run through December 16. A complete list of dates can be found at U2.com.

