U2 pays tribute to Shane MacGowan

U2 has shared a tribute to their fellow Irish musician Shane MacGowan, who died Thursday, November 30, at age 65.

In an Instagram post remembering the late Pogues frontman, the "With or Without You" band writes, "Shane MacGowan's songs were perfect so he or we his fans didn't have to be."

The post is accompanied by a sketch of MacGown drawn by Bono, who scrawled a quote from the Pogues tune "A Rainy Night in Soho" underneath: "I've been loving you a long time/Down all the years, down all the days/And I've cried for all your troubles/Smiled at your funny little ways."

Others who've paid tribute to MacGowan include Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea and NFL player Jason Kelce, who recently covered The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" with his brother, Travis Kelce, of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Shane's prowess as a singer, songwriter, and poet was truly a gift to this world," the Philadelphia Eagles center tells Consequence. "He could make you feel what he was saying, attaching his soul to his music. 'Fairytale of New York' has long been one of my favorite songs (not just Christmas songs), as it gets to the roots of love, anger, resentment, sacrifice, and ultimately companionship."

