U2 releases fourth installment of new digital series

U2 continues their recently launched digital series, U2 To Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides, with the fourth installment dedicated to the track "Please," from their ninth studio album, Pop.
The latest collection includes a 2024 remastered version of the track, along with a live cut from a 1997 Popmart show in Rotterdam, Netherlands. They've also released a video of a "Please" performance from another 1997 Popmart show in Mexico City, which previously appeared on the Popmart Live from Mexico City DVD, released in 1998.
Previous U2 To Love and Only Love - Deep Dives and B-Sides collections were dedicated to Pop songs "Discothèque," "Staring at the Sun" and "Last Night on Earth."
