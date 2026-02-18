U2 releases surprise EP, 'U2 - Days of Ash'

U2 has surprised fans with some new music.

The Irish rockers just released a new six-track EP, U2 - Days of Ash. It features five new songs and a poem, with a guest appearance by Ed Sheeran and Ukrainian musician-turned-soldier Taras Topolia.

The EP is described in a press release as “an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom.” It comes ahead of a new U2 record, expected in late 2026.

"It's been a thrill having the four of us back together in the studio over the last year … the songs on Days of Ash are very different in mood and theme to the ones we're going to put on our album later in the year," Bono said in a statement. "These EP tracks couldn't wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay, of lamentation."

“I believe these new songs stand up to our best work,” Larry Mullen Jr. added, with Adam Clayton offering, “I’m excited about these new songs, it feels like they’re arriving at the right time.”

Songs on the EP include “American Obituary,” written in response to the death of Minneapolis resident Renee Good at the hands of federal agents, and “Yours Eternally,” which features Sheeran and Topolia. The latter song will be accompanied by a documentary, directed by Ukrainian cinematographer and filmmaker Ilya Mikhaylus. It will be released Feb. 24 to coincide with the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

U2 - Days of Ash is available now via digital outlets, with lyric videos for all the songs on YouTube. Here is the track list:

"American Obituary"

"The Tears of Things"

"Song of the Future"

"Wildpeace" - by Yehuda Amichai, read by Adeola, with music by U2 and Jacknife Lee

"One Life At a Time"

"Yours Eternally" (ft. Ed Sheeran & Taras Topolia)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.