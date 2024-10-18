U2 shares short film on the making of the video for “Vertigo”

U2 has shared a short documentary about the making of the video for their 2004 hit "Vertigo," which was the lead single off their 11th studio album, How To Dismantle an Atomic Bomb.

Based on guitarist The Edge's comments, it would seem the video wasn't exactly pleasant to make.

“We finally managed to persuade somebody to shoot a video of us somewhere warm,” he says of their location in a Spanish desert, “and what happens? We get rained on. We get hurricane strength winds. Sand blasted."

The video then shoots to Bono, who shares he “love[s] the smell of sand up my nose in the morning.”

Edge later jokes, “It’s not easy being a rock star these days.”

The video for "Vertigo," directed by the team of Alex & Martin, won a Grammy for Best Short Form Music Video in 2005.

The making of the video's release is part of the band's celebration of the 20th anniversary of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb. In honor of the occasion, the band is also releasing what they're calling a "shadow album," How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, featuring 10 previously unreleased tracks from the album's recording sessions. It will be released Nov. 29 as an exclusive for Record Store Day Black Friday, along with a digital release.

In addition, on Nov. 22 U2 will release a special 20th anniversary remastered edition of How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb, featuring the bonus track "Fast Car," as well as a package with the remaster and the shadow album together, dubbed How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition).

