U2 takes over Mexico City street to film new music video

U2 has been working on a new album for quite a while and it sounds like they’re finally getting ready to give fans their first taste of the record.

The Irish rockers were in Mexico City Tuesday filming a music video on top of a school bus, which was surrounded by fans. According to a press release, the video is for the track “Street of Dreams,” which will appear on U2's yet-to-be announced album, which is expected to be released later this year.

The band shared a clip of their Mexico City takeover on Instagram, adding the caption, "Hopped a bus in Mexico City, destination: Street of Dreams," along with what is likely a lyric from the song, "'Justice an obsession, love is a procession down the street of dreams.'"

But it seems the video shoot didn't go off without a hitch. According to a separate post on Instagram, "thunder and rain crashed the generator for the film shoot," forcing the band to take cover. The post notes, "a bewildered but welcoming neighbour let the U2ers crash their apartment at dinner time and out to their balcony."

The post is accompanied by a video showing the band entering the local’s home, and then taking to their balcony. The crowd below serenaded U2 with their song “Vertigo,” with Bono and the band joining them. The band also played along as the crowd sang their hit “Desire.”

U2's next release will be their first album of new material since 2017's Songs of Experience. They did release two EPs with new material -- Days of Ash and Easter Lily -- in February and April, respectively.

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