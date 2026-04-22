Upcoming Stevie Nicks album is 'glorious,' says pal Vanessa Carlton

Stevie Nicks and "A Thousand Miles" singer Vanessa Carlton are pals; in fact, Stevie officiated her wedding. So maybe it's not surprising to hear that Vanessa has heard the new album that Stevie said she was working on a year ago.

Speaking with People, Vanessa confirmed that she's heard the album, which Stevie first mentioned during the Pollstar Awards in April 2025. She told the audience during the event, "I'm actually making a record right now." She added that she'd written seven songs that were "autobiographical, real stories where I'm not pulling any punches for probably the first time in my life."

While Vanessa said that she'd heard it, she added, "I cannot say a word more. The world should get ready. That's all I'll say. Stevie's coming. Let's put it that way."

She added, "It's Stevie, so it's glorious."

When Stevie does release a new album, it will be her first solo release since 2011's In Your Dreams. She did release the single "The Lighthouse" in September 2024. Wednesday night, she performs in Austin, Texas.

As for why the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is so beloved, Vanessa told People, "She doesn't try to teach anybody. She's not trying to tell anybody what to do. She will let you be yourself. I know we're so in this divided place. But at her shows, everybody comes together for her."

"I think that's why everybody loves Stevie. Everybody wants to know what she has to say — and she's not trying to get people to love her. It's just really respectful of everybody."

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