Van Halen releases remastered version of 'Balance' track ‘Don’t Tell Me (What Love Can Do)’

Van Halen has released a newly remastered version of the track "Don't Tell Me (What Love Can Do)" from the upcoming 30th anniversary expanded reissue of their 10th studio album, Balance.

In a post on Instagram, Sammy Hagar, who was the frontman on Balance, noted, "I love this song so much that I'm afraid to play it live!"

In addition to the remastered song, the video for the track has been remastered in HD.

Balance (Expanded Edition) will be released Aug. 15 as a two-LP/two-CD/Blu-Ray set featuring a remastered edition of the original album, along with audio and video rarities, as well as eight live performances from the band's 1995 show at London's Wembley Stadium.

The Blu-ray will include restored promo videos, along with a previously unreleased live clip of "The Seventh Seal" shot in Minneapolis in 1995.

Balance (Expanded Edition) is available for preorder now.

Released in January 1995, Balance was the band's last studio album with Hagar and the last to feature bassist Michael Anthony. The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and was certified triple Platinum by the RIAA.

