Van Morrison celebrates rock ‘n’ roll with new album, 'Accentuate The Positive'

Van Morrison is getting ready to release another new album.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer just dropped a cover of the Johnny Kidd classic "Shakin' All Over"; it's the first single off his new album, Accentuate The Positive, dropping November 3.

Just like Morrison's last album, Moving On Skiffle, in which he reinterpreted Skiffle music, popularized in the U.K. in the 1950s, Accentuate The Positive has Morrison sharing his take on some of his personal rock 'n' roll favorites, like The Johnny Burnette Trio's "Lonesome Train," Big Joe Turner's "Flip, Flop and Fly" and many others.

“Rock ‘n’ roll is about simplicity, sincerity and expressive power and there’s no way you can get away from that,” Morrison shares. “That’s why it’s good and that’s why it’s lasted. It’s spirit music.”

The album features guest appearances by the late Jeff Beck on the track "Lonesome Train," with vocals by Chris Farlowe, and blues musician Taj Mahal on "Lucile" and "Shake Rattle and Roll."

You can listen to "Shakin' All Over" now via digital services and on YouTube.

Accentuate The Positive is available for preorder now. Here is the track list for the album:

"You Are My Sunshine"

"When Will I Be Loved"

"Two Hound Dogs"

"Flip, Flop and Fly"

"I Want a Roof Over My Head"

"Problems"

"Hang Up My Rock And Roll Shoes"

"The Shape I'm In'

"Accentuate The Positive"

"Lonesome Train"

"A Shot of Rhythm and Blues"

"Shakin' All Over"

"Bye, Bye Johnny"

"Red Sails in the Sunset"

"Sea of Heartbreak"

"Blueberry Hill"

"Bonaparte's Retreat"

"Lucille"

"Shake, Rattle and Roll"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.